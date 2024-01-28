Callan Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

