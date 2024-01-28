Sound Shore Management Inc CT Sells 126,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 126,900 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

