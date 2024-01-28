Sound Shore Management Inc CT Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,452 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $72,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $121.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

