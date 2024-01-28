Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 447 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MRK opened at $120.82 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $107.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

