Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

