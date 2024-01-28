Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,414 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.