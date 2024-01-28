Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $76,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,253,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,551,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $377.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.22 and its 200 day moving average is $341.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $392.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.22.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

