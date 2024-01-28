Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $206,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.8% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $241.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day moving average is $205.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $243.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

