Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $20.83 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,839,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

