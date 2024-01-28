Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $20,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.90. The company had a trading volume of 873,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

