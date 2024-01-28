iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.18. 283,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,160. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $269.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.38 and its 200-day moving average is $247.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

