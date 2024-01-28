GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1,002.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,043,000 after acquiring an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.40. The company had a trading volume of 497,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,277. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 80.82%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

