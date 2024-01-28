Guidance Point Advisors LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.89. 1,314,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

