Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Lennar by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 491,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 378.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 285.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $2,254,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LEN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. 1,575,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,529. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.