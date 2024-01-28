Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,433 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Gartner Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE IT traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $460.83. The company had a trading volume of 206,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $445.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.45. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

