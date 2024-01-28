Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 13,169 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GLW opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.48.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.