Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 118.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 117.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Sempra by 109.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

