First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.40 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

