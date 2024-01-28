Sfmg LLC Sells 38 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $423.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $403.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $429.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

