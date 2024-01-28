Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,698 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $113,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 3,672,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,138. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

