Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,982 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

KHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,726,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,196. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

