The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,761 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,163,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,071. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

