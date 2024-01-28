GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,952 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 173,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,974,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,288,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,218. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

