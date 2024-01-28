Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 365,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 183,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 48,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

