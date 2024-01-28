Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Booking by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $16.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,519.60. The company had a trading volume of 209,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,204. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,331.23 and a twelve month high of $3,669.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,391.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,149.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.