Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.5% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.91. 1,260,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.09 and its 200-day moving average is $444.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.