Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Sells 949 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 10.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
