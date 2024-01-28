Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $251.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.08. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

