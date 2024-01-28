AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after buying an additional 850,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after buying an additional 571,333 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 339,113 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

HST stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,875,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

