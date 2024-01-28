Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 576.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,043 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $4,768,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,744 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.