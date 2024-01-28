Hobart Private Capital LLC Acquires 890 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,784. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $491.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.