Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 5.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.3 %

ET stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.46. 16,093,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

