Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $174.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

