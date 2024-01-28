Tradewinds LLC. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

