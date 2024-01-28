Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 66,354 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $112.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

