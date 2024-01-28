Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $377.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

