Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $394.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $396.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442. Insiders own 13.75% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

