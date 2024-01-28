Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.