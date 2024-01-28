Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

