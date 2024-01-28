Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $179.42 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.03. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

