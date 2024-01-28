Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 46,025 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,025 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

