Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, January 12th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

