Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.45 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1,013.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 912,429 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

