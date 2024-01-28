Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.