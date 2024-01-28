Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,077. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

