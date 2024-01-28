Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $48,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.93. 2,379,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,972. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.