Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $663,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 98,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 295,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,086,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.