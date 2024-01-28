Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

