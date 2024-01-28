Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $247,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.14. 9,517,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

