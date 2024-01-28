Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,031,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $240.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

